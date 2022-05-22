Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $611.45

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $595.95.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $367.78. 1,921,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.00. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

