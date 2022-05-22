Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT at $320.00

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Tesco alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.