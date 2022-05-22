Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $89.94

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 5,560,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.