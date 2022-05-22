Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $89.94

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.94.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 5,560,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
