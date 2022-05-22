Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $5.94

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In other ViewRay news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 2,727,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.