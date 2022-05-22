Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $44,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

