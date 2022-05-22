BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $220.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. BRP Group reported sales of $119.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $926.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.87 million to $955.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 322,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,119. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

