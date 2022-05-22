BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.
In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BRT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 43,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,352. The company has a market cap of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.
About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
