BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 43,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,352. The company has a market cap of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.