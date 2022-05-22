Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 276,000 TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.91% of TG Venture Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

