Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Landcadia Holdings IV comprises approximately 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.