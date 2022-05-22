Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 12,300 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.17% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

NYSE IRL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.