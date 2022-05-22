Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,555 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 329.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 324,150 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,595. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

