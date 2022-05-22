Bulldog Investors LLP Increases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,850 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 914,407 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 715,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 2,203,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,592 shares of company stock worth $345,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

