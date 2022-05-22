Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.69% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GHAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

