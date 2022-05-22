Bulldog Investors LLP Lowers Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $75,174,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 554,142 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 29.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 548,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 123,843 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. 4,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,016. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

