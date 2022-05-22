Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of AEAEU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

