Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCTSU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000.

CCTSU stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

