Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 108,462 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,462 shares during the period. Central Securities makes up approximately 3.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.18% of Central Securities worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CET stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 23,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,113. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

