Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,113,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000.

NASDAQ:ALSAU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

