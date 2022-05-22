C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 920 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

ASO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

