C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

