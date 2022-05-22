C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,568 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,097. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

