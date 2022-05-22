C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $266,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

SIVB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.70. The company had a trading volume of 574,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,522. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $419.60 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

