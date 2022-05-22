C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 778,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.