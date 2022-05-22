C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10,938.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

