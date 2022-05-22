C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $205,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 451,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,703. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

