C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 1,741,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,266. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

