C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,361. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

