C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $141,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 272,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,397. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $866.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

