C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.
BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
