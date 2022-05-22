C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $71.13. 831,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

