C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 309,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

