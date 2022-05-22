Cable One, Inc. (CABO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $61.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,192.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,348.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,536.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

