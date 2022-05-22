Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $58.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 383,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. Cactus has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,282 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,970. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.