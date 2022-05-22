Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.51. The stock has a market cap of C$795.77 million and a P/E ratio of 90.72. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$51.99 and a 52-week high of C$72.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Calian Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

