Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $172,415,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,561,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day moving average is $446.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

