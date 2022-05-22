Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $166.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.