Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

