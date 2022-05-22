Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises approximately 0.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.