Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

CHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.