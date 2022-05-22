Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

