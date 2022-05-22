Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.
DOCS stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Doximity by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.