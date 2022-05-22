Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $6,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Doximity by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.