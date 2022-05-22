Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

