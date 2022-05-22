Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$45.87 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.87.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

