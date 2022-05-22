Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 15,369 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,393,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

