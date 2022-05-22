Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 15,369 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,393,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.
- On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
