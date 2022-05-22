Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ USAT opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
