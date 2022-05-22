Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

NYSE:COF opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

