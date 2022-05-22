Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPX. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$45.06. 157,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.45. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69. Insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $595,415 over the last ninety days.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

