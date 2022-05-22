Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Capri by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.