Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $77.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CPRI opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

