Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $489.14 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion and $489.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00303836 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.